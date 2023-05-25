Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden’s Citadel renewed for second season

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @MADDENINTHENORTH Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden's spy thriller Citadel 2

For those who loved Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller series Citadel, there is good news. Amazon Prime Video announced that it has renewed the global hit series Citadel for a second season with Joe Russo set to direct every episode and executive producer David Weil returning as showrunner.

The spy thriller starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US. It is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched worldwide.

‘Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

Citadel tells the story of elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. One night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

