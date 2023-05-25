Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh goes shirtless; Alia Bhatt turns desi in FIRST LOOKS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHARMAPRODUCTIONS Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani new poster out

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with Karan Johar taking the director's chair once again after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film is set to hit theatres on July 28. Earlier, the romantic comedy was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28. Now, the makers have finally unveiled the first look of the film.

On Thursday, Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram handle and shared the first look of the film, which features Ranveer Singh, aka Rocky. The makers shared two posters. The actor goes shirtless in the first poster, whereas the second poster shows Ranveer in a funky avatar.

Check out the poster:

In another post, the makers also shared the first look of Alia Bhatt. The actress looks adorable in the posters. The caption of the post read, "Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh - the ‘Rani’ of this 'prem kahaani'! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023."

In February, Karan Johar announced the new release date of the film on Instagram. He wrote, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!#RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

About the film:

A family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. This is the first time that Karan will be directing veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Dharmendra will be playing a romantic role in the movie and will be seen wooing both Jaya and Shabana's characters.

As per reports, Shabana will be playing the role of Alia’s on-screen grandmother while Jaya will be Ranveer's on-screen grandma. Jaya will also play the role of sweet-maker or halwai in the film. The film has been shot in Mumbai, Delhi and other locations. The storyline will be filled with laughter and drama.

