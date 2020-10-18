Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THERICHACHADHA Richa on being in interfaith relationship with Ali: ‘My life is like that Tanishq ad, feel sorry for loveless people’

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were all set to tie the knot this year but the Coronavius pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had forced them to postpone the ceremonies. Their wedding invites were also about to get printed.

Opening up about her interfaith relationship with Ali, Richa said that all she has ever received is love.



Making a reference to a recent Tanishq advertisement which was controversially pulled down after being a topic for a huge debate on internet, Richa, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror said “My life is like that ad. I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices.”

Earlier, sharing the advertisement on her Twitter handle, Richa wrote “It is a beautiful ad.”

The commercial, which had a Hindu-Muslim angle not only led to it being pulled down but the employees of the said company were also receiving threats. Many people including bollywood celebs supported the commercial and expressed their disappointment over the advertisement being pulled down.

Meanwhile, Ali and his web television series, Mirzapur, were both made the centre of a social media storm after his comments against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating each other for over five years now. The couple met on the sets of Fukrey.

