Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Shanaya, Khushi, Arjun & others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2021 18:25 IST
Bollywood producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani. Rhea, who has been dating Karan Boolani for over a decade now, will reportedly be taking the plunge tonight. Their wedding festivities at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow are being attended by members of the Kapoor family. It is said to be a three-day-long celebration, however, the family is yet to confirm. Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted making their way to the Kapoor residence for the ceremony on Saturday afternoon. 

Arjun Kapoor stunned in blue, smiled ear-to-ear before heading inside the venue. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor opted for mustard coloured lehenga choli with silver embellishments, while Shanaya was seen in her orange lehenga with a heavy embroidered choli. Shanaya had completed her look with an orange, brown and black shad dupatta and Punjabi jutti. 

Apart from family, the guest list also included Rhea Kapoor's close friend, designer-actress Masaba Gupta.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's home has been decked up and preparations are being made for the wedding. A few reports also claim that Rhea and Karan have opted for a court marriage with little celebration with their families and friends. Karan Boolani was also spotted at Anil Kapoor's house last night. On Saturday, flowers and other things have also arrived at Kapoor house.

Rhea Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's younger daughter. She has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.

 

Live updates :Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding

  • Aug 14, 2021 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sanjay Kapoor and family

    Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and son Jahaan at Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding

    India Tv - Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and their son 

  • Aug 14, 2021 6:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Arjun Kapoor in blue smiled ear-to-ear

    Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in his royal blue kurta which he had paired with a white pyjama. 

    India Tv - Arjun Kapoor

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Arjun Kapoor 

  • Aug 14, 2021 6:23 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

    India Tv - Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor 

    India Tv - Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

     Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor posed together

X