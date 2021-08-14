Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Shanaya, Khushi, Arjun & others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

Bollywood producer and actor Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Karan Boolani. Rhea, who has been dating Karan Boolani for over a decade now, will reportedly be taking the plunge tonight. Their wedding festivities at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow are being attended by members of the Kapoor family. It is said to be a three-day-long celebration, however, the family is yet to confirm. Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted making their way to the Kapoor residence for the ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

Arjun Kapoor stunned in blue, smiled ear-to-ear before heading inside the venue. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor opted for mustard coloured lehenga choli with silver embellishments, while Shanaya was seen in her orange lehenga with a heavy embroidered choli. Shanaya had completed her look with an orange, brown and black shad dupatta and Punjabi jutti.

Apart from family, the guest list also included Rhea Kapoor's close friend, designer-actress Masaba Gupta.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's home has been decked up and preparations are being made for the wedding. A few reports also claim that Rhea and Karan have opted for a court marriage with little celebration with their families and friends. Karan Boolani was also spotted at Anil Kapoor's house last night. On Saturday, flowers and other things have also arrived at Kapoor house.

Rhea Kapoor is Anil Kapoor's younger daughter. She has produced films like Aisha and Veere Di Wedding. On the other hand, Karan Boolani has directed many ad commercials and has also assisted in films like Aisha and Wake Up Sid.