Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY/SHWETASINGH Rhea Chakraborty trolled on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister asks fans not to use bad language

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, a surprising twist took in the case took place when the late actor's father K.K Singh lodged a police complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Krishna Kumar Singh (74) had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14. An FIR was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud. Ever since the name of 'Jalebi' actress has been trending all over the social media where people are slamming her for taking advantage of the 'Kai Po Che' actor. Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on her Instagram and later requested everyone not to use foul language for anyone when fans started trolling the actress in the comments section.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Shweta shared a framed picture of her late brother taken during the time of the prayer meet held at their Patna house and wrote, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput." Soon her comments section got filled with ill-words for Rhea soon after which Shweta wrote in the comments section, "I request don’t use bad language for anyone...but never stop standing up for the RIGHT."

Have a look:

Not only this, she even revealed why the family waited for over a month to press the charges and said, "We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports."

Image Source : INSTA Shweta's comment

Shweta, a few days back, shared screenshots of her conversation with Sushant and wrote, "I have always been told by my family members that Mom and Dad wanted a son, more so because Mumma’s first child was a son and she had lost him at the tender age of one and half. I never got to meet my first sibling. But mom and dad were very hopeful for a second son.... they made a sankalp (mannat) and started praying to Maa Bhagwati for straight 2 years. They fasted, they meditated, they did puja, hawan and went to spiritual places and met spiritual people. But then I was born, on a Diwali day.... Mumma considered me very lucky and often called me Lakshmi Ji. They continued with their Sadhna, and a year later my little brother was born. Right from the beginning he was a charmer, he mesmerized everyone with his beautiful smile and twinkling eyes."

In another post she wrote, "Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective about him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more."

Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP told ANI, "FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the FIR, have been booked."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage