Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEACHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty appeared at ED office at appointed time: Actress's lawyer

Actress Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen who duly met with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the appointed time, her lawyer observed on Friday. Rhea arrived at the ED office to be questioned over financial dealings and investment into properties, pertaining to the investigation into the death of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The directorate is questioning her about financial transactions from Sushant's bank account over the last one year.

The ED on July 31 registered a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members. The case pertains to alleged "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore from the late actor's account.

"Rhea Chakraborty is a law abiding citizen. In view of the fact that the ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected. She has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date," said the actress's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

Rhea arrived at the ED office here along with her brother Showik Chakraborty at 11.50 am for the questioning. The ED will record her statement under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This comes after the directorate rejected Rhea's request for deferring her questioning earlier in the day.

"Rhea Chakraborty has requested for a postponement of recording her statement till the Supreme Court hearing," her lawyer had said previously.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear next week Rhea's plea seeking transfer of the Bihar Police probe to Mumbai Police.

Last month, it was revealed that Sushant's father KK Singh has filed an FIR in Patna, accusing Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda and business manager Shruti Modi of abetment to suicide, fraud and holding Sushant hostage.

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. The post mortem report has stated the actor committed suicide. CBI has currently taken over investigation into the death.

