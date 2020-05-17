Remembering Vikram Aur Betaal actor Sajjan on his death anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@FILMHISTORYPICS Remembering Vikram Aur Betaal's actor Sajjaan on his death anniversary

Yesteryear actor Sajjan, who is remembered as the iconic Betaal from Ramanand Sagar's Vikram aur Betaal, had worked in over 150 films. The TV show Vikram Aur Betaal which aired in 1985 was able to capture the imagination of the entire nation.and Arun Govil played the role of king Vikramaditya. The classic show is still remembered fir the dynamic duo of Arun Govil and Sajjan as Betaal. Sajjan, whose full name is Sajjan Lal Purohit. was born on January 15, 1921 in Jaipur. Sajjan did his graduation from Jaswarit college, Jodhpur. He wanted to be a lawyer and not an actor but fate had something else in mind as he went on to work in over 150 films, iconic TV show Vikram aur Betaal and another show Lena-Dena. He died on May 17, 2000. On his death anniversary, let's remember the actors life who was also a poet and a dailogue writer.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sajjan with Nalini Jaywant in ‘Lagan’

Sajjan started his carrer as an extra im films such as Masoom (1941), Chouranghee (1942). He also wrote dialogues Meena (1944) and lyrics for Door Chalen (1946) and Dhanyavad (1948).

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sajjan death anniversary

Sajjan made his Bollywood debut with the film Dhanyavad. In 1950s- 60s the versatile actor acted is several films such as Saiyan, Rail Ka Dibba, Bahana, Sheesha, Malkin, Nirmohi, Kasturi, Mehmaan, Lagan, Girl School, Paridhaan, Do Dulhe, Ghar-Ghar Mein Diwali, Haa-Haa-Hee-Hee-Hoo-Hoo, Poonam Jhanjhar, Halla- Gulla.

Sajjan did a small role in Ramanand Sagar's multistarrer movie Aankhen (1968). Later on, he was casted for the role of Betal in Vikram Aur Betal, which was India's first first show that featured special effects on TV.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sajjan

