Ravi Dubey's transformation in 1 month without supplements or protein shakes will leave you baffled

Ravi Dubey on Thursday surprised his fans with his drastic body transformation. He shared a collage of two pictures showing a photo of him with a bulging belly and another one with a toned mid-rif. It is notable that he achieved this in a month without any supplements or protein shakes. The actor claims weight training and a 10 km jog everyday helped him achieve his ideal body shape. He also tagged Akshay Kumar and Milind Soman as his inspiration to have a disciplined schedule during the process.

Sharing details of transformation he wrote, "One Month transformation without supplements or protein shakes - last month around 12th of june an unexpected shooting schedule came up which required me to be substantially leaner than i was at the time .. being covid positive ,the post recovery phase ,me being in ‘producer mode’ , me being in punjab :-) had all come together to make me around 10kgs heavier than i had to be..with less than 20 days in hand i immediately integrated an hour and a half of weight training in the morning and 10km jog in the evening in my otherwise 12 hour shifts this of course was clubbed a calorie deficit diet …considering the amount of cardio ,no supplements not even protein shakes one was expecting to lose muscle ,i am happy to have retained some."

"Gratitude to my trainers @addy_aman_ & @shariquekhan_aesthetics for working with me tirelessly and training me often at very odd hours according to my schedule …now that i’ve managed a no supplement transformation in a month i intend to make this a lifestyle i feel eating organic in moderate quantities along with exercise and over all discipline is the most sustainable way of being fit in the long run … @akshaykumar @milindrunning are live examples and inspirations," he added.

Lately, the actor has also been sharing some fitness videos and pictures to inspire his fans. Take a look:

On the work front, Ravi and his wife, actress Sargun Mehta, turned producers with the daily soap "Udaariyaan", which started airing earlier this year.

The show is inspired from the Punjabi film "Surkhi Bindi" and features Isha Malviya, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in the lead.