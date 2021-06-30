Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASIKA DUGAL Rasika Dugal shares humorous mid-week musings on World Social Media Day

Actress Rasika Dugal has gone humorous on World Social Media Day. She took to social media on Wednesday with mid-week musings, giving tips on how to casually not pose for social media."How To Casually Not Pose For Social Media In Three Easy Moves," she wrote as caption with three pictures she posted on Instagram.

In the images, Rasika sits casually in a black top and blue jeans against the backdrop of artworks on the walls of her home. "Happy #WorldSocialMediaDay. Posted in admiration of people who have no idea about this day and in acknowledgment of my ambivalent relationship with social media. How would you define your relationship with it?" the actress asked in the caption.

She used hashtags "#WorldSocialMediaDay #SocialMediaDay #SocialMedia #WednesdayThoughts #MidWeekMusings"

Earlier the actress also shared a list of interesting content that she has been watching on various OTT platforms. She shared the list along with a series of amazing photographs where she posed in front of her television set. She even told her fans to send their recommendations.

She wrote in the caption, "The binge-watcher is never satiated. Especially on a rainy Sunday. I am currently on the prowl for a good binge... So recommendations are very welcome. Here are some that have helped me laugh and cry through the ups and downs of the strange world we now live in. Top of the list - VEEP. I devoured 7 seasons of #Veep (@disneyplushotstarvip) hungry as I was for a good laugh. And amazed that I had missed out on this gem for so long. It's funny, clever and 'robust' (Veep reference alert). @officialjld @mrtonyhale #MareOfEasttown (@disneyplushotstarvip) for all the reasons that you have been hearing everyone say #KateWinslet @juliannenicholsonofficial #Sherni (@primevideoin) for... well... totally unbiased reasons. @mukulchadda @vidyabalan @Ilaarun @neerajkabi. I guess I am naturally drawn to stories with women at the centre... but then there was also the lovely and intoxicating '#Druk' (#AnotherRound @primevideoin)... so I guess there is nothing that makes me happier than a good good performance. Enjoy Sunday and send in those recommendations... Binge-watcher is waiting with the remote in hand."

Rasika was recently seen in season two of "Out OF Love" directed by Oni Sen and co-starring Purab Kohli. She will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in "The Miniaturist Of Junagadh". Incidentally, Shah also her teacher at Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

-with IANS inputs