Rashmika Mandanna-Varun Dhawan's fun dance to viral Arabic Kuthu song will get you grooving

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan, Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan recently made headlines as they were spotted together for an ad shoot and this further raised the audience's excitement and anticipation of watching them in a full-fledged feature film. Now both of the actors took to their social media to share a fun reel as they went on to shake a leg on the viral song 'Arabic Kuthu'.

Rashmika and Varun shared the video on their respective social media accounts where they are seen dancing to this popular song. The audience showered love upon the duo in the comment section saying they want to see them in a feature film together. "Loving this bond", wrote a fan, whereas another fan commented on the video complimenting the chemistry and the fun the actors were having while shooting the video: "Isn't this too much fun. do a film suppppeeeer soon."

On the work front, Rashmika has some big releases coming up like 'Mission Manju' where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial brings to the fore a fresh pair and it is Sidharth's next after the hit 'Shershaah' and Rashmika's much awaited debut after her monstrous blockbuster 'Pushpa'. She also has 'Goodbye' where she will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Whereas Varun has recently finished shooting for "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik, the supernatural thriller also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, and is scheduled to release on April 14 next year.

He will next be seen shooting for "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo", which stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani.