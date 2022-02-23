ShaRa: Raqesh Bapat shares mushy video with ladylove Shamita Shetty from their romantic ferry ride

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAQESH BAPAT Raqesh Bapat's Instagram post with Shamita Shetty

Highlights Shamita Shetty developed feelings for Raqesh Bapat during their time together on Bigg Boss OTT

Raqesh Bapat shared romantic video with Shamita

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have become one of television’s favourite couples. On Valentine's Day, the couple headed out to Alibaug. Now, in his latest social media post, Raqesh dropped a loved-up video with Shamita from their ferry ride. In the video, Raqesh is also seen planting a kiss on Shamita’s cheek as he held her in his arms. Sharing it, the actor wrote, "#ShaRa (with heart emoji)." For the unversed, the actress developed feelings for Bapat during their time together on Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier, on February 14, Raqesh posted a video with the background song from the recently-released film 'Gehraiyaan.' He captioned it, "Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day #love #ShaRa."

Shamita and Raqesh are spending some quality time these days and their mushy photos are making fans wonder about their marriage. The actress recently spilled the beans on her future plans with Raqesh. She first expressed her desire to get married in the Salman Khan hosted show. She also asked Pandit Janardan about her future and marriage during one of the tasks in the house.

Talking about her relationship with Bapat, Shamita told ETimes, "I was sending positive energies to the universe while I was inside the BB 15 house because I believe in manifesting things. It is an affirmation that I am getting married this year so the universe has to make sure that I get married this year. During COVID I really realised that I was alone and the loneliness got to me. I’ve been single for a very long time and I live my life my way or by my own terms. I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do."