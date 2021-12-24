Ranveer Singh shares his coach's heartfelt note on 83, writes 'It was like a prayer for you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh shares his coach's heartfelt note on 83

Ranveer Singh has been garnering praise for his performance in the film 83' from all corners. From fans to the Bollywood celebritites, everyone has been appreciating the actor. Ranveer has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the Indian cricket team when they won the 1983 world cup. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share his coach's golden words, singing praise of his backbreaking work.

Ranveer's coach wrote, "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic. What it has become and what results we are seeing is just an outcome of sheer honesty of the work put in by all." He further added, "It was like a prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat, you have poured in."

Throwing some light on Ranveer's preparations for the role, he said, "Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence.... Is all worth it Ranveer."

"I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are," he concluded.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in 83, also revealed what the film means to her. Taking to social media, she said, "It's incredible and this is how I define '83'. For me, '83' is not a film, it's an emotion. It's an experience. I don't think you can define what you feel when you come out of the cinema halls watching this film."

She added: "They (the audience) are laughing with joy, they are crying, they are speechless. I don't think anyone's really being able to articulate what they feel or what this movie makes you feel when you come out of the theatres."



83, based on the winning squad, narrates the story of underdogs, who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team. Director Kabir Khan has brought the iconic moment to life when India won the world cup. The film has opened to a roaring response from critics and fans alike.