Ranveer Singh's 83: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, Trailer, How to Book Tickets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh's 83: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download, How to Book Tickets

Highlights 83 had its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah

The trailer of the film was also projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai

The film will hit theaters on December 24

Director Kabir Khan's cricket drama '83' is all set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. The film revolves around India's historical 1983 cricket World Cup win. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, captain of the World Cup-winning team. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film essaying the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev. The film is based on the winning squad and narrates the story of underdogs who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. In case you are excited to watch '83' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is 83 Release Date?

December 24, 2021

Where to watch 83?

You can book 83's tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema hall near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get amazing cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the director of 83?

Kabir Khan

Who are the producers of 83?

Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena Varma

Who are the writers of 83?

Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and Vasan Bala

Music in 83 movie is by?

Pritam

Trailer of 83

Songs of 83

Also read: Meet the real 'heroes' of 1983 who changed the fortunes of cricket in India