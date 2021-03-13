Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh shares awwdorable selfie with wifey Deepika Padukone

Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone never fail to surprise their fans. The couple knows exactly how to keep their fans entertained. Giving major couple goals, the duo keeps on sharing adorable glimpses in the form of videos and pictures. And on Saturday, Ranveer posted a cute picture with his wifey dressed in winter ensembles. In the post, the actress is seen sporting a black beanie and a grey overcoat with a black muffler. On the other hand, Ranveer is dressed in a turquoise green sweatshirt and a chunky pair of white-rimmed sunglasses, and a cap.

The lovely pair is seen cherishing their time in an open space. Sharing the photograph, Ranveer wrote in the caption, "peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone."

Ever since the beginning of the year, Deepika had been sharing some cool, personal, and exciting things with her fans on social media. Earlier, the Bajirao Mastaani actress and Ranveer Singh tried the latest viral trend i.e Buss It Challenge. Their hilarious face-off challenge had taken the internet by storm.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a video where the duo can be seen grooving and giving a fight to each other. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Werk it baby! @ranveersingh." Both the stars can also be seen wearing bucket hats as they tried the newest challenge. This video is indeed the most fun thing on the internet today.

On the professional front, Deepika and Ranveer will share screen space in the upcoming sports drama '83'. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

The 'Ladies Vs Ricky Beh' star also has 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next featuring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(With ANI Inputs)