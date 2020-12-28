Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh pens special gratitude note for ‘Bossman’ Rohit Shetty as Simmba clocks 2

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is quite active on social media, on Monday celebrated the second anniversary of his action-packed film Simmba. He shared a special post as his blockbuster film ‘Simmba’ clocked two years today. The actor also thanked its director Rohit Shetty for giving him an everlasting and cherished film. The film also starred Sara Ali Khan in a key role.

He shared a video from the film and also wrote a note of gratitude for Rohit. "AAYA POLICE !!! Two years of my first foray into hardcore commercial cinema with the Undisputed KING of the Box-office, one & only BOSSMAN @itsrohitshetty. Ek hi toh hai!" Ranveer posted on Instagram.

"Thank you Boss for embracing me into your Team, teaching me the ropes, and giving me an everlasting and cherished film that I am most proud of ! #love #gratitude #2YearsOfSimmba," he furthered stated.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post:

The film marked the first collaboration of Ranveer and Sara. It centered around a corrupt but good-hearted cop, Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. The high point of Simmba was its crossover action drama. It had actor Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba (Ranveer) in his Singham avatar, and also introduced actor Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Now, Shetty has his own cop universe, with Sooryavanshi slated to release next year.

Ranveer collaborates with Rohit Shetty once again in the upcoming comedy, Cirkus. The film features the actor in a double role for the first time in his career, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Cirkus is an official adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors, a classic leterary composition that has already been adapted in Bollywood as Angoor (1982) and Do Dooni Chaar (1968).

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has Karan Johar directorial period drama Takht in the pipeline.