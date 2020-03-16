Ranbir Kapoor gives birthday kiss to Alia Bhatt in throwback post by Natasha Poonawalla. Check out

Ranbir Kapoor gives birthday kiss to Alia Bhatt in throwback post by Natasha Poonawalla

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt turned 27 on Sunday. The actress rang in her birthday with her close friends and sister Shaheen Bhatt as they went for a weekend getaway. The divas shared many gorgeous pictures from Alia’s birthday celebration, but fans were missing Ranbir Kapoor. While the Sanju actor is not on Instagram (officially), he is also never away from it. On the Raazi actress’ birthday, when fans were missing Ranbir, Natasha Poonawalla shared a mushy photo in which he is seen giving a kiss to Alia Bhatt.

Natasha Poonawalla shared a throwback picture from their trip to New York City in which the lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are seen getting cozy. The picture shows the group smiling for the camera as Ranbir plants a kiss on Alia’s cheeks. Interestingly, the photo also features another couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora sharing a romantic moment. Natasha wrote, “Birthday girl! Happy happy birthday @aliaabhatt.” Check out-

Ranbir Kapoor gives birthday kiss to Alia Bhatt in throwback post by Natasha Poonawalla

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor started dating while shooting for their next film Brahmastra. The duo has been together for two years now. While fans are still waiting to know how Ranbir wished Alia on her birthday, the actor’s sister made the occasion special by sharing a boomerang video of the Kapoors doing some cute antics. Riddhima wrote, "Happy bday cutness @aliaabhatt."

On the work front, Alia is loaded with Bollywood films. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in a special role in Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page