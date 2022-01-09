Ramesh Babu passes away: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan condole death of Mahesh Babu's brother

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SREENUVAITLA, MSRAJUOFFICIAL Ramesh Babu passes away

Actor-producer Ramesh Babu passes away on Saturday night due to health complications. He was actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother and Superstar Krishna's elder son Ghattamaneni Ramesh. He was 56. Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films. He turned producer and made hit movies such as 'Arjun' and 'Atithi'.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever," GMB Entertainment, the official Twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said on Saturday night.

In the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gatherings at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

After the family announced the sad demise, celebs, friends of the family and fans took to social media to condole the sad demise.

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss," actor Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Pawan Kalyan shared a post on Facebook in Telugu which is translated to, "Sri Ramesh Babu's soul should rest in peace. I am shocked to know that actor, producer Sri Ghatamaneni Ramesh Babu has passed away. My deepest condolences to their family. The famous actors continued Sri Krishna's acting legacy and then came into the film production and received victories. Made a heavy film like 'Arjun' with brother Sri Mahesh Babu. This is a difficult time for Sri Krishna garu to sink the Putrashokan. I pray God to give him and his family members comfort. I wish that Sri Ramesh Babu's soul rest in peace."

