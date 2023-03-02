Rakhi Sawant to direct a movie on her life called 'Rowdy Rakhi'? Actress reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant to direct a movie on her life

Rakhi Sawant is rightly called the controversy queen of the industry. The actress has been in the news lately for the ongoing case on her husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi has accused Adil of domestic violence, infidelity and cheating her by taking money and jewellery from her. In the past few days, many shocking revelations have been made about Rakhi Sawant's husband and nobody is sure what to believe and what not. Amid all the confusion, the latest reports claim that Rakhi Sawant is all set to make a film on her life called 'Rowdy Rakhi'.

If reports in Etimes are true, Rakhi Sawant will even direct the film which has been named as 'Rowdy Rakhi'. It will chronicle all the ups and downs in her life and the ongoing trouble in her marriage. Rakhi also confirmed the same and told the portal, "Yes, I am doing this film."

Talking about the title, her brother Rakesh said, "Rakhi is rowdy. She doesn’t spare anyone who throws a spanner in her tracks. “Even now, her case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani is not just her cause. She is fighting for a much bigger cause."

On the other hand, Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi alleged that he cheated on her. She also claimed that Adil's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they cant accept her into the family. Rakhi Sawant broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

"I met Adil in Mysuru one year ago, and eight months back we got married. I accepted Islam and we did 'Nikah'. Our marriage was registered in Mumbai. He had promised me that we will have babies and do a lot of things together," Sawant said.

Also, the Karnataka police have taken Adil into custody from the Mumbai police in connection with a rape complaint lodged against him by an Iranian student in Mysuru.

Latest Entertainment News