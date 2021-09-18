Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant gets husband Ritesh's support after AAP MLA Raghav Chadha uses her to shade Navjot Sidhu

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's recent tweet created a storm where he used Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant's name to shade Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. He called him, "the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics". Ever since the actress has been trending on Twitter. She has found support in her husband Ritesh. She took to Instagram and shared tweets of him giving a befitting reply to Raghav Chadha.

Sharing a screenshot of her husband’s tweet, emotional Rakhi wrote, "My husband responded to raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai , jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai. Thanks my dear husband!!"

Raghav Chadha's remark came after the former cricketer criticised the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over farm laws. Raghav said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is considered to be the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He was recently reprimanded and scolded by the Congress High command for his non-stop attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. As a result of which Navjot Singh Sidhu today began ranting against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

Ritesh wrote several tweets and one of them read, "@raghav_chadha , Mr. Raghav , please treat its warning!! if you again used my wife name in any of your political controversy, you will face legal issue. I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you doesn't deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name."

Rakhi Sawant also gave a befitting reply while interacting to paparazzi. She said, “Raghav Chadha, stay away from me and my name. Jo Mr Chadha ho na, mera naam loge toh tumhara chadha utaar dungi. Mr Chadha, you had to use my name to trend on social media."

Kavita Kaushik, who was with Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss 14, took to Twitter to mention that Rakhi is a compliment. “Rakhi Sawant- the most hard working who gives her hundred percent loyalty and effort to each project she takes, turning a dull flop show into an entertaining one, she is a compliment compared to the hateful fake counter parts!"

Hitting back at Raghav Chadha after the 'Rakhi Sawant' jab, Navjot Singh on Friday said the former is still descending from the apes and the monkeys. "They say man descended from the apes and the monkeys, Looking at your mind Raghav Chadha. I believe you are still descending! You still have not answered my question about notifying the Farm Laws by your Government," tweeted the actor-turned-politician.