Rajinikanth mourns death of 2-year-old Sujith Wilson who died after being stuck in borewell

Megstar Rajinikanth mourned the tragic death of the two-year-old kid Sujith Wilson who died after being stuck in borewell in Nadukattupatti, Tiruchirappali on Tuesday.

Extending heartfelt condolences to Sujith's family, the 2.0 actor tweeted, "Sujith's death is very painful and let the child's soul calm down. My deepest sympathies to Sujeet's parents".

Meanwhile, hashtags like #RIPSujith or #SorrySujith began trending online, with condolences pouring in from different corners of the country.

Earlier, Rajinikanth has extended his wishes while praying for the 'safe return' of the 2-yr-old Sujith. "I also pray wholeheartedly for the safe return of Sujith. (the 2-yr-old boy who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti). Though various machines are trying to rescue him, I think precautionary measures should have been taken," he said.

"There should be a precautionary measure on kids. Even parents also need to be alert. The government and officials are working well...we need to concentrate in all (development of technology) and improve," he added while requesting the government to take necessary measures for the safety of children.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in 'Darbar' and 'Thalaivar 168'.

