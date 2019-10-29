Tuesday, October 29, 2019
     
  5. Soundarya Rajnikanth, Chinmayi Sripaada and other celebs mourn death of Tamil Nadu toddler Sujith

Sujith, a two-years-old toddler from Tamil Nadu had fallen into borewell on October 25.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2019 16:49 IST
Sujith Wilson, a two years old toddler from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli died after being stuck in borewell for 80 hours. His decomposed body was recovered in the wee hours on Tuesday. Sujith had fallen into the borewell on October 25, while playing near his house at nearly 5:30 PM. He was trapped at around 26 feet deep in the borewell. Further attempts to pull him using rope caused him to fall to a depth of 88 feet.

Despite prayers from across the country, the toddler couldn't be saved. There are several who claim the ''trial and error'' approach by the state government as the reason behind it. Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was personally monitoring the rescue operations. 

India Tv - Rescue operation of Sujith Wilson

Image Source : PTI PHOTO

Rescue operation of Sujith Wilson

Sujith was cremated in his hometown with people flooding from nearby villages to bid him teary adieu. As soon as news of his death surfaced on social media, #RIPSujith and #SorrySujith started trending on Twitter.

Several celebrities including Gautham Kartik, Soundarya Rajnikanth, Chinmayi Sripaada paid their condolences to the bereaved family.

Actor Vishal wrote, "My Deepest Condolences to the innocent soul Sujith who passed away. Slap a heavy fine & make sure these incidents aren't repeated again....#RIPSujith #MartyrSujith "

''Heartbreaking... you didn't deserve this... #SujithWilson may you rest in peace.#RIPSujith,'' wrote Gautham Karthik.

Gautami Tadimalla expressed her anger in the tweet. ''I'm Heartbroken for the little life that will not see this world again...Angry at individual carelessness & callousness causing this tragedy again & again And a #TNGovt that refuses to be prepared for this Crisis Again & Again...#RIPSurjith...we must not fail another baby...,'' she wrote.

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence also expressed his deepest condolences.

 

