Raj Kundra says he needs new 'haters': The old ones are starting to like me | PIC

Raj Kundra, the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has been talked about in the news ever since his name came up in the pornography case. The businessman was released after spending several weeks in jail. After he came out of jail, he has restricted his public appearances, and for the times he steps out, he dons a completely changed look. Raj has been turning heads with his distinctive avatars, whether they are different kinds of face shields or completely cloaked body suits. Recently, the actor had a blast with his family on his birthday, and the family shared the pictures on social media. Now, the actor has shared a post on social media that has grabbed all the eyeballs.

The businessman took to his Twitter account and shared a post targeting haters. In the picture, he was seen in his regular post-arrest look, fully covered. He was seen clad in a black hoodie. He paired it with blue jeans and covered his head with the hood and his face with a black mask. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I need new haters, because the old ones have started to like me."

As soon as he dropped the post, netizens rushed to the comment section reacting on his statement. One user wrote, "How shameless is he ? Doesn't have any guilt of his did..bcoz he is freely roaming". Another user wrote, "They tolerate u".

The businessman received harsh criticism from netizens, and some of them even urged him to avoid entering the Bigg Boss 16 house to protect his reputation.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was detained on July 19 by Mumbai Police for allegedly producing pornographic movies and distributing them via mobile apps. According to Mumbai Police, Raj Kundra was the "key conspirator" in the case. On 27th July, Raj Kundra's attorney had requested bail, but the High Court denied relief in the pornography case. In August, Raj Kundra reapplied for bail, which was once more dismissed. In August, Raj Kundra requested anticipatory bail in the case and the HC granted his request. On August 18, the High Court gave him interim relief in the matter. On September 20, 2021, Raj Kundra was granted bail after spending over two months in custody.

