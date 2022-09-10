Karthikeya 2 OTT premiere on ZEE5: How and when to watch Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer film online

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTOR_NIKHIL Karthikeya 2 movie poster

Karthikeya 2 OTT premiere: The Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer mythological film Karthikeya 2 is all set to stream digitally on ZEE5. The movie did an outstanding business in the Hindi markets, earning more than Rs 30 crore in the Northern belts. In the local Telugu region too it did phenomenal business and emerged as the highest-grossing movie of Nikhil's career. After much wait, Karthikeya 2 is all set to stream online and viewers will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. Here are all the details of Karthikeya 2's OTT premiere.

Karthikeya 2 on OTT: Know the details

Karthikeya 2 will be streaming online on ZEE5. The streamer has purchased the digital rights of the movie for a whopping price. It is not confirmed yet when Karthikeya 2 will start to stream online but reports suggest that September 30 is when the movie will be available to watch and download online on ZEE5 in HD. The movie received an overwhelming response during its theatrical run and fans will be watching it in huge numbers when it releases online.

Karthikeya 2 does phenomenal business in Hindi belts

The film's overwhelming success has left many pleasantly surprised. Starting off with a modest 50 theatres at the time of release in the Hindi belt, the film kept getting more screens due to word of mouth. The plot of the movie is centered on finding the truth about Lord Krishna. During the occasion of Janmasthami, more and more audiences turned up to watch the movie, making it a success. At present, it is being screened on over 3,000 screens all across the Hindi belt.

Karthikeya to come up with more installments

After Karthikeya 2's success, lead actor Nikhil has confirmed that more parts will be coming and the franchise will be expanding in the future. "Yes, since we have a character like Dr. Karthik who is hell-bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting installments of Karthikeya," Nikhil said in an interview with IANS.

