'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trends on Twitter over singer's US concert, know why netizens are trolling him

'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' has been trending ever since a Facebook post was shared online which announced the Raataan Lambiyan singer's US concert. Reportedly, the show which will be held on September 23 in Houston, Texas, is organised by Jai Singh, who has links to a banned Khalistani outfit. It is further claimed that Jai is an absconding criminal. After Jubin's show's announcement was made via a Facebook post, the singer saw himself in the middle of a controversy with netizens demanding his arrest.

