  4. 'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trends on Twitter over singer's US concert, know why netizens are trolling him

Jubin Nautiyal has landed in a controversy over an upcoming concert to be organised in Houston, USA. As per reports, the show is organised by Jai Singh, who has links to a banned Khalistani outfit.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2022 13:45 IST
'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' trends on Twitter
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUBIN_NAUTIYAL Netizens are demanding singer Jubin Nautiyal's arrest, know why

'Arrest Jubin Nautiyal' has been trending ever since a Facebook post was shared online which announced the Raataan Lambiyan singer's US concert. Reportedly, the show which will be held on September 23 in Houston, Texas, is organised by Jai Singh, who has links to a banned Khalistani outfit. It is further claimed that Jai is an absconding criminal. After Jubin's show's announcement was made via a Facebook post, the singer saw himself in the middle of a controversy with netizens demanding his arrest. 

 

