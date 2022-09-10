Dhokha-Round D Corner Trailer OUT: R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana starrer promises a thrilling fare

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI_KHURANA R Madhavan, Aparshakti starrer Dhokha trailer unveiled

Dhokha-Round D Corner Trailer OUT: T-Series has finally unveiled the trailer for the much-anticipated flick, which promises an edge-of-the-seat experience. The actors R Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana star in the multi-perspective thriller "Dhokha." This Kookie Gulati movie is a thriller mystery that follows a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unpredictable adventure with twists and turns that highlight the complexity of each character.

On Saturday, the cast of 'Dhokha' including Aparshakti Khurana, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, and the captain of the ship, Kookie Gulati, watched the trailer with the media at a special screening in Mumbai.

R Madhavan took to social media and shared the trailer of the film. Speaking about the film, he said, "Dhokha is driven by its performances and storytelling. The characters are not simply black or white. There are no good guys or bad guys; every single one of them has something beneath the surface."

Aparshakti Khurana also took to his Instagram handle and shared the trailer. His caption read, "Aakhir kis par karein vishwas? Yahaan toh har chehre par hai jhooth ka naqaab. #SachKyaHai ? (sic)." The actor claimed his character to be layered, eccentric, and different from anything he has done in the past. He said, "This is definitely one of my most challenging films because the character is very layered, eccentric, and unlike anything I’ve done in the past. I look forward to how audiences react to it."

Adding to this, director Kookie Gulati said, "One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false. It will leave you gripped from start to finish."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhvan, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana, and directed by Kookie Gulati, releases on 23rd September, 2022

