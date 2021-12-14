Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHATRUGHAN SINHA/INSTA/RIDDHIMA Raj Kapoor birth anniversary: Shatrughan Sinha, Riddhima Kapoor remember 'greatest showman'

December 14 marks the 97th birth anniversary of the 'Great Showman' Raj Kapoor. On the occasion, actor Shatrughan Sinha shared a priceless throwback photo with him. Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan dropped the monochrome picture seemingly from the 1976 film Khaan Dost (1976), featuring Raj Kapoor, who is seen pulling Sinha's jacket. For the caption, he wrote "The greatest Showman & great institution #RajKapoor of the film industry continues to live in our hearts with warmth and love thorough his tremendous body of work. We pay our solemn prayers & tributes on his birth anniversary. #BirthAnniversary."

Raj Kapoor's granddaughter and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped an awwdorable childhood picture with cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture had a young Raj Kapoor posing with his granddaughters. Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima dropped a red heart emoji with it.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RIDDHIMA KAPOOR SAHANI Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's Instagram Story

Film actor, producer and director -- Raj Kapoor -- is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. Winner of several accolades the iconic Bollywood star has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1971 for his contributions to the arts. In 1987, the late actor was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

At the age of ten, Raj Kapoor appeared in a Hindi film for the first time, in 1935's 'Inquilab'. Late actor's big break came with the lead role in 'Neel Kamal' (1947) opposite Madhubala in her first role as a leading lady. He also produced and directed films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), Prem Rog (1982) and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) among others.