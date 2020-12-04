Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIALRAHULROY Rahul Roy may need stent to prevent future attacks, says director Nitin

Aashiqui fame actor Rahul Roy has been reacting well to treatment. He is currently in Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a brain stroke a few days back. Director Nitin, who has been bearing the actor's medical expenses, revealed that he is conscious and might need a stent to prevent future attacks. He further said that the doctors will go ahead with the process once the actor's condition is stable. He also asked for help as Rahul Roy cannot access his accounts currently.

Nitin told Mumbai Mirror, "I’ve been in constant touch with his medical staff and his twin Rohit. The latter, who lives in Canada, told me on Thursday morning that Rahul’s physiotherapy and speech therapy is going well. Rohit spoke to Rahul for half a minute and informed that Rahul is conscious and speaking a few sentences. Thanks to everyone’s prayers, he is doing better every day."

He added, "I’ve had discussions with his doctors who have said a stent may be required in the middle cerebral artery to prevent cerebrovascular events in the future. It’s a preventive measure and may prove expensive. Once I return, I will speak with the doctors again regarding costs. I can handle the expenses for now, but if anyone wants to help in any way it will just make it easier for me to help him. I am sure once Rahul recovers, they will be compensated."

Rahul Roy was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil when he suffered a brain stroke. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. It is being believed that the Extreme weather conditions caused the stroke. His condition worsed when he showed aphasia symptoms in which all communications of a person get disturbed. It was said that the actor was having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people around him are telling him.

Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee". After laying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006, and emerged as the winner.

