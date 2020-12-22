R Madhavan turns master of guises for fans on Instagram, becomes Khal Drogo from GOT

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ACTORMADDY R Madhavan turns master of guises for fans on social media

Actor R. Madhavan on Monday teased his fans by presenting himself in various guises for snapshots he posted on social media. He dressed up as Khal Drogo and Jon Snow from the popular series Game Of Thrones, as well as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj besides other characters. "Look for roles the got away.. and never got made ... which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?" the actor wrote seeking fan opinion on Instagram.

Fans showered appreciation in the comment section. Looking at his different photographs, most of them voted for Madhavan's look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Netizens also speculated if the actor was sharing his looks from any upcoming film or if he is doing a cameo role in any project.

Soon after, Madhavan posted a clarification on Twitter: "Hey Folks .. NOT DOING A CAMEO IN ANY FILM AT ALL. Only thoroughbred Maddy films for the next two years."

Hey Folks .. NOT DOING A CAMEO IN ANY FILM AT ALL. 😁😁😁🙏🙏. Only thoroughbred Maddy films for the next two years..😄😄😊😊🙏🙏 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 21, 2020

R Madhavan keeps interacting with his fans on social media. He not only clarifies their doubts about his upcoming projects but also entertains them with his wit and humour. A few days ago, the actor reacted to a tweet by a fan who confessed having a crush on the actor for over two decades. The actor replied with a red heart emojis! "I have a crush on @ActorMadhavan over 2 decades," tweeted the fan.

To this, Madhavan replied: "Yepaaa," along with a few laughing emojis, red heart emojis and a namaste emoji from his Twitter account.

On the work front, Madhavan recently refuted speculations about him playing the role of industrialist Ratan Tata in a biopic. "@ActorMadhavan Is this true that You are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic?? if this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many," tweeted a fan of the actor on Friday.

To this, Madhavan replied: "Hey unfortunately it's not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed."

(With IANS inputs)