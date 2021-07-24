Follow us on Image Source : INSYTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Project K begins: Prabhas claps for Amitabh Bachchan, calls him the Guru of Indian cinema

India’s biggest stars- Bahubali actor Prabhas, living legend Amitabh Bachchan, the gorgeous Deepika Padukone are joining forces with visionary director Nag Ashwin and the ace South Indian production house Vyjayanthi Movies to create an epic cinematic experience for movie lovers. Amitabh Bachchan landed in Hyderabad, as the film’s muhurtham held today, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. For the muhurtham shot, Prabhas sounded the clapboard on Big B whose portions will be canned in the first schedule.

The poster released by the makers show Project – K as the working title of the movie. "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! … it now begins!! #ProjectK Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone #NagAshwin Vyjayanthi Movies ," wrote Prabhas on social blogging site.

Big B also shared the same picture and said, "for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas"

Nag Ashwin will be canning some crucial sequences on Big B and few other actors in the first shooting schedule commences today in RFC, Hyderabad. However, Prabhas will join the team later.

Nag Ashwin was waiting for this moment of beginning his dream project and he's all excited. A big fan of Amitabh Bachchan, it's a dream come true for Prabhas to share screen space with the living legend. Marking his first full length Telugu film, Big B is also equally excited to collaborate with all the talented people.

It's Nag Ashwin's first of its kind story which engrossed the biggest stars of the Indian film industry to come together for the film. It’s indeed a rare opportunity for all the actors and technicians associate for the movie.

A new world was created in RFC for the film and it is one of the most expensive Indian projects till date. After its last offering ‘MAHANATI’, the story of the legendary actress Savitri that won several national and international awards, its upcoming project is a much cherished dream for Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, who have been instrumental in raising the bar for cinematic values of several films of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, are the co-producers.

With a dream cast that includes the biggest names in Indian cinema today including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and with a cinema wizard Nag Ashwin (of Mahanati fame) at the helm, movie lovers can indeed hope for a cinematic spectacle like never before.