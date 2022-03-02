Sophie Turner's pregnancy rumours confirmed, actress flaunts baby bump in bikini on beach with Joe Jonas

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LIFEANDSTYLEWEEKLY Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting

The buzz around Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' second pregnancy is gaining ground. After welcoming their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020, the couple is pregnant for the second time. Although there is no official announcement from their side regarding this, images of Sophie's growing tummy have led many to believe that she is indeed expecting her second child with the Jonas Brothers singer.

In a recent report, Sophie's pregnancy has been confirmed by an insider. "She is a private person and won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready,” one insider told In Touch. “She is almost halfway through,” the report added.

Recently, Sophie and Joe spent some quality time at a beach in Miami. The Game of Thrones actress wore a checkered bikini and proudly flaunted what many believe to be her baby bump. Sophie was snapped wearing a sports bra top with a lilac-and-white check pattern. Some of her tattoos are also visible in the pictures doing the rounds on social media. She looked in a visibly happy mood as she enjoyed a dip in the ocean with her husband.

Sophie's bikini look is from celeb-loved swim label Frankies Bikinis. She is seen wearing a 'Dallas' bikini top - a bralette-style top with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. It is rendered in a retro-inspired checker print in shades of lilac and white. She teamed the top with a pair of matching checkered briefs called the 'Enzo' style, as per Daily Mail. Check out the couple's pictures from the time that have fueled pregnancy rumours.

The actress got married to musician Joe Jonas in 2019, exchanging vows first in Las Vegas on May 1 and then for a second time in a lavish ceremony in France on June 29. The couple's family members, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also welcomed their first child via surrogacy recently.