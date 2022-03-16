Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, 10 most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to Deepika Padukone top the list of most followed Bollywood actresses on instagram

Bollywood leading ladies are not just proving their mettle in movies but have also cemented their position on social media platforms. They have been enjoying massive love and adoration from their fans and followers from all around the world by connecting with them on Instagram. Apart from their prowess acting skills on the big screen, the actresses are keeping it all real on the photosharing app. From their workout sessions to morning selfies and their favourite food to vacations, you name it and they will share it. Indeed, Bollywood divas are inching closer to their real fans. From Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, to Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, here's a list of 10 most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Topping the list is none other than, global star Priyanka Chopra with 75.2 million followers. From updates of her professional projects to sneak peek into her personal life, the actress rips it all open to her fans on a photo-sharing app via pictures and videos.

Shraddha Kapoor

One of the most talented actresses of this generation, Shraddha Kapoor has made a significant place in the heart of the people and enjoys the title of the second most followed Bollywood actress with 70.1 million followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood dimple girl Deepika Padukone has an impressive Instagram feed which she keeps updating and revamping time and again. The actress holds a massive fan following of 65.2 million on the photo-sharing app.

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif whose wedding with Vicky Kaushal became the talk of the town garnered a massive fan following over the year. The actress enjoys a fan following of 62.5 million followers on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt

'Moody, Floaty, Fire and DESIRE !' that's the exact representation of Alia Bhatt's Instagram presence. She has taken the platform to get closer to her fans as she keeps treating them with fun videos and pictures of herself and her loved ones. The actress enjoys 61.1 million followers on Instagram.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez who has an impressive lineup of films isn't far behind from garnering ample followers on Instagram. The actress often shares her workout videos and stunning photoshoot with her fans and 58.8 million followers.

Anushka Sharma

"After all, we're all just walking each other home," reads Anushka Sharma's Instagram bio. Indeed, the actress's feed is a sneak peek into her professional and personal life. Anushka who enjoys a fanbase of 57.4 million followers on the photosharing app shares sunkissed selfies, morning breakfast, BTS videos from her films etc.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone who is quite active on Instagram makes it to the list with 51.1 million followers. Apart from sharing her own pictures and videos, the actress also keeps treating fans and followers with her family pictures from vacations and festivals.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani gets her fans and followers motivated with the fitness videos that she shares on social media platforms. Being one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, Disha exactly knows how to impress her 49.4 million followers.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has created a niche for herself in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following of 46.7 million followers on Instagram. Her Instagram is filled with her personal pictures, photoshoots, and holiday glimpses.