Priyanka Chopra raises ₹4.9 cr through her initiative, shares video on 'ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra raises ₹4.9 cr through her initiative, shares video on ravaging effects of Covid-19

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Sunday took to her Instagram and shared a video showcasing the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India. The video highlights how severely the second wave of Covid-19 has affected India. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The battle to stop the ravaging effects of Covid-19 in India still continues unabated. Your contributions to @give_india will make a huge, tangible difference! Your contributions will save lives #TogetherForIndia @give_india Click the link in bio to donate."

In the video, patients are seen struggling to find hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, while medical staff talks of all kinds of shortages. Last week, Priyanka had announced a fundraiser with Give India, asking fans to make donations and helps Indians get essential medical supplies. Sharing an emotional video from London, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale.

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization."

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, says 'We are in this together'

"Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU!"

The actress has been successfull in raising ₹4.9 crore with her fundraiser. Almost every B-Town celebrity has also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumours and stay safe.

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor health update: Will be home soon, didn't need oxygen at hospital, says actor