Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE COVID-19: Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, says 'We are in this together'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Sunday shared a list of verified mental health helplines on Instagram, highlighting the significance of strong mental and emotional health in the time of the surging Covid pandemic. Healthcare services are buckling as India battles a deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with thousands scrambling for hospital beds, oxygen supplies and life-saving medicines. "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation," she wrote, along with 12 slides in varied shades of pink that contain the essential numbers.

Several Bollywood stars have been using their social media platforms to pitch in with assistance for the Covid-affected over the past few days. These include Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Almost every B-Town celebrity has also been appealing on social media to encourage fans to help in whatever way possible, not to pay heed to rumours and stay safe.

Last year, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh contributed an undisclosed amount to the PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) fund for Covid-19 relief. “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind. Deepika and Ranveer,” they had written in their social media posts.

On the professional front, Deepika currently has multiple projects in the pipeline. She has recently announced her new film with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit of the same name, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. It was earlier slated to co-star with the late Rishi Kapoor. Big B and Deepika have shared screen space in the films "Piku" and "Aarakshan" earlier. Apart from this, her film '83', directed by Kabir Khan and co-starring husband Ranveer Singh, is up for release soon. Also, Deepika has 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan' in her kitty.

