Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra rocks bikini with a bindi in this major throwback picture

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra perfectly knows how to make her fans fall in love with her over and over again. Other than being a phenomenal actress, the diva manages to wear many hats and excel in all of them. She acts, runs a business, owns a restaurant, runs a production house and now is an author as well. She never shies away from trying out new things and stands out of the crowd. On Thursday, PeeCee shared a major throwback picture and stated that she has never been shy.

In the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram, the actress can be seen rocking a white bikini and pants with a bindi. She wrote, "Shy? Never heard of her #TBT #BindisAndBikinis."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines as she spilled details about her life and journey during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey. Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished and talking about the same, Oprah talked to the actress about India's 'spiritual energy.' About which, Priyanka talked about having a spiritual foundation and how her family believed in the existence of a higher power and she does too.

Responding to Oprah, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always used to tell her that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power.

"My dad used to tell me that religion is a way to get to the Supreme power. Every religion has a different face to the same direction where we are going. I am a Hindu, I have a temple in my home and I pray as often as I can but at the same time, I am a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, hit shelves last month. Speaking about films, she was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her performance was much lauded by the viewers and she also bagged many nominations.

Additionally, Priyanka recently joined a host of Hollywood stars including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves as a narrator of the upcoming series, "A World Of Calm". Winslet and Priyanka have joined the previously-announced celebrities Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. Also, she is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She has also been working on a couple of projects with her husband Nick Jonas..