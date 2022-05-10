Priyanka Chopra returns to Citadel set as daughter returns home after spending over 100 days in ICU

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra returns to Citadel set. The actress on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series "Citadel". Chopra Jonas joined the set of Avenger fame filmmakers Russos Brothers a day after her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.

It is unclear what the actor is filming for the series as she had in December last year announced a wrap on the Anthony and Joe Russo production. Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a selfie writing, "Back to work. #Citadel".

"Citadel" is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India and Mexico.

Chopra Jonas and "Game of Thrones" star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as "Skyscraper" and "Papillon".

The Indian series will be developed by "The Family Man" fame director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Besides "Citadel", Priyanka will also feature in romance drama film "It's All Coming Back to Me Films" and return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial "Jee Le Zaraa", also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Talking about her life away from cinema, Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January. However, parenthood hasn't been easy for them. PeeCee, on the occasion of Mother's Day shared that she is overjoyed that her daughter has returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital here.

In a note on Instagram, the 39-year-old actor wrote that the family went through a "rollercoaster" of emotions in the last few months. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she captioned the first picture of their newborn, although strategically hiding her face, on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, expressed gratitude towards the medical team at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai hospitals in Los Angeles "who were there selflessly every step of the way" to help their little girl come home. She also lauded Nick for standing by her.