Priyanka Chopra recalls growing up with relatives as actress' parents had her while studying medical

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life. She's breaking barriers with Hollywood and Bollywood projects, winning accolades, putting forth couple goals with her husband Nick Jonas and more recently embraced motherhood. The actress is on the cover of the February 2022 edition of Harper Bazar's magazine where she shared about 'love, peace and ‘Proud Mom’ face.

As she sat down for an interview, the actress shared with the magazine about her childhood and it helped shape her relationships. Recalling living with her extended family in the early days of her life, she said, "I was raised not just by my parents, I was raised by my grandparents, I was raised by my mother’s sisters, my mother’s brothers, my father’s brothers and sisters. Because my parents were studying, they were doing their medical degrees at that time when they had me. I went from family to family and I always had so much love and support in my life. I really do feel that it gave me a sense of balance in my relationships as well.”

When asked where is she the most at peace and feels the most loved, Priyanka's answer proved she's a true Desi Girl at heart.

“I feel most loved when I look at my mom," she said, adding, "Whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life.”

On the work front, Priyanka has an interesting slate of projects that include an American romantic drama titled 'Text for You', Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers' 'Citadel', the film adaptation of 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' where she is set to star opposite Chris Pratt. Apart from this, she will also be seen along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.