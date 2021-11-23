Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX 'We are expecting…': Priyanka Chopra leaves Nick Jonas stunned during the Jonas Family Roast

Amid separation rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday (November 23) released the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. The show is hosted by Kenan Thompson, and the episode revolves around Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. They are accompanied with their partners Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra. What caught the most attention and is sure to give you a laugh riot too is when Priyanka Chopra takes the stage to roast her husband Nick Jonas.

The global star takes potshots on Nick’s semi-successful acting career. She continues to say that they both help each other learn something. While she has learned how to use TikTok from Nick, she is teaching him "what a successful acting career looks like." The roast left Nick hiding his face in his hands as his brothers shared a heartiest laugh with the audience. We all know Priyanka is an ace actress who has appeared in some superhit films in both Bollywood and Hollywood. However, Nick, is known for his short appearance in the Jumanji franchise.

Priyanka also take shots at the Jonas brothers as a team, she starts with calling them “cute” for posting on Instagram. She continue to say that even though they are posting all the time, the three brothers together don’t have the total number of followers that Priyanka individually has on Instagram. Presently, Priyanka has over 70 million followers on Instagram.

Priyanka very casually talks about the backlash that she and Nick faced after they got married and how people called their marriage a mere publicity stunt. Priyanka says that this could not have been a publicity stunt as she “did not even know who Nick Jonas was.” She just knew that he was Kevin’s younger brother.

The major highlight from Priyanka's roast was when she says that they are the only couple who don’t have a baby yet. She then looks at Nick and hints towards the major reveal, leaving Nick stunned. "We are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow," she says as the audience bursts out laughing. She also received a standing ovation from Sophie, Danielle, and the rest of the audience for her outstanding performance.

The Jonas brothers also took digs at each other. Dr Phil. Singer John Legend also sang a song for the brothers about how they would never be the next Beatles.

The show was also joined in by the brothers' father Kevin Jonas Sr, comedians Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall.

Meanwhile, on the work front Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of sci-fi film, The Matrix Resurrections