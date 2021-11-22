Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Matrix poster released, fans can't wait to see actress in Keanu Reeves' film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Much has been said about global powerhouse Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming The Matrix Resurrections. While film promotions are in full swing in London, fans back home are waiting with bated breath to watch their favourite desi girl in action. Fuelling even more anticipation on the movie, PeeCee took to her Instagram to share her Matrix poster.

After making waves across the globe with movies like Baywatch and shows like Quantico, Priyanka Chopra will be seen making India proud once again with The Matrix Resurrections. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, "And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21." Take a look at the poster:

The Matrix Resurrections will be releasing this December. Priyanka Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with the original Matrix superstars Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrection is a film that clearly stands out as tjhe Keanu Reeves-starrer sci-fi action film, can send an entire generation on a joyride of nostalgia. The fourth instalment of 'The Matrix' franchise follows the events 20 years after 'The Matrix Revolutions'.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth 'Matrix'. The film also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris in prominent roles.

Warner Bros.Pictures on Monday announced that it will be re-releasing 1999 blockbuster movie "The Matrix" on December 3, ahead of the worldwide theatrical premiere of the fourth installment "The Matrix Resurrections" on December 22.