Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas heading for divorce? Rumours spark as actress drops 'Jonas' from Insta bio

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has always set couple goals for fans as they often paint the internet red with their love filled pictures and posts for each other. On Monday ( November 22), Priyanka left her fans and followers shocked after she removed her husband Jonas' surname from her name on social media accounts. This led to a lot of speculations and rumors of their separation started doing the rounds on the internet. Fans who lovingly call the couple 'NickYanka' could not keep calm and have left them worried.

One of the users wrote, "was gonna say there’s no way nick and priyanka broke up bc they were just together for diwali at the beginning of the month but i guess i thought the same for s and c and well."

Recently, the couple had celebrated their first Diwali in their first home together. Sharing the pictures on her social media Priyanka had written, "Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018 in a big fat Indian wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. She is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'.