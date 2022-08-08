Priyanka Chopra enjoys pool day with Nick Jonas & daughter Malti Marie, slays in a black bikini

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their daughter Malti Marie

Global star Priyanka Chopra had a fun weekend! The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas enjoyed pool day in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of her swim, she enjoyed a delicious breakfast that included waffles and avocados. Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her perfect-family time with her fans.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

On Monday, Priyanka shared a photo of herself posing barefoot by the swimming pool in a black bikini top and captioned it, "Sundaze with black and white heart emojis." On her Instagram Story, the actress shared a postcard snapshot of her beautiful family. In this picture, the actress can be seen holding her daughter Malti Marie, but her face is hidden by a heart emoji.

She also uploaded a video of herself dancing in a bathing suit. To complete her look, Priyanka opted for fashionable black shades.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick Jonas spent a splendid evening together exactly what we see in rom-com movies. Sharing romantic kisses, dancing barefoot on the beach and watching fireworks together, the star couple's video had all these elements. In the video posted by a fan page of the actress also has PeeCee's mother Madhu dancing with Nick. In one of the clips, the couple is also seen having a gala time in the pool. The video was seemingly shot during Priyanka's two-day birthday celebration. The actress was joined by her husband and her family for the special day and these seem glimpses of the same. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, praises son Naga Chaitanya

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, they also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

