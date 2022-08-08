KBC 14: Aamir Khan used lifeline to answer THIS question for Rs 50 Lakh. Can you guess?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONY Aamir Khan and Major DP Singh

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan returned as the host for the 14th season of the popular quiz show. Commemorating India's 75th year of Independence, the episode had some special guests -- Kargil War Veteran Major DP Singh, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, footballer Sunil Chetri, boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The actor, who is currently gearing up for his next movie Laal Singh Chaddha, accompanied Madhumita, the first woman Indian Army officer to receive a gallantry award, and Major DP Singh to the hot seat first.

Aamir Khan and Major D P Singh won Rs 50 lakh

As the game progressed, Aamir Khan ended up using the 50-50 lifeline (in which two options are removed from the available four to help the contestant pick the correct answer) to answer the last question, for Rs 50 lakh. But, he couldn't play further as the time was up.

The question for Rs 50 lakh was "Which of these pairs of Indian presidents have presented the Bharat Ratna to each other?" The options were 'S Radhakrishnan-VV Giri, VV Giri-Zakir Hussain, Zakir Hussain-Pratibha Patil and Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan.' Can you guess the answer to this? Well, the correct option is "D: Rajendra Prasad-S Radhakrishnan."

Khan-DP Singh's first lifeline

Aamir Khan and Major DP Singh used their first lifeline for the 10th question. "The actor Dev Anand became friends with which director in Pune in 1940 when laundryman mixed up their clothes?" The options were, 'Yash chopra, V Shantaram, Mehboob Khan and Guru Dutt.' With public voting, 'Guru Dutt' turned out to be correct. ALSO READ: KBC 14: Aamir Khan-Major DP Singh win Rs 50 lakh; actor reveals 'Twitter' secret with Amitabh Bachchan

Major carries 73 Kargil War shrapnel in his body

As the game went further, Major DP Singh shared a story of how he still has 73 shrapnels in his body. He said, "We can never win anything with a war. There are always losses due to it. Some lose their sons, husbands or brothers, some others lose their limbs like me. I still have 73 shrapnels in my body and all of these entered through the front because I was running towards the enemy rather than running away from them."

At once, the entire audience broke into applause and the studio reverberated with the chant of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Major Singh added: "A true soldier fights for his nation."

For the second segment, the show featured Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom and footballer Sunil Chetri. Before the host could ask a Rs 25 lakh question to the duo, the time was up. The trio will be back with a new episode of on Monday (August 8).

Latest Entertainment News