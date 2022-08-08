KBC 14: Aamir Khan-Major DP Singh win Rs 50 lakh; actor reveals 'Twitter' secret with Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONY Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is back with another season of his popular quiz game. The 14th season kick-started on Sunday with a special episode 'Aazadi Ke Garv Ka Mahaparv,' which celebrated 75 years of India's Independence with some special guests like Kargil War Veteran Major DP Singh, Colonel Mitali Madhumita, footballer Sunil Chetri, boxer MC Mary Kom and Bollywood star Aamir Khan present on the premiere episode.

Big B started the episode by reciting a patriotic poem titled "Hum Un Veeron Ke Vanshaj Hain" as a tribute to the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Aamir Khan and Colonel Mitali Madhumita, the first woman Indian Army officer to receive a gallantry award, graced the hot seat first. A that she was replaced by Major DP Singh. After answering the first seven questions correctly, Singh and Khan won Rs 50 lakh.

After Aamir Khan, Major D P Singh and Colonel Mitali Madhumita, Sunil Chetri and MC Mary Kom took the hot seat. Before the host could ask a Rs 25 lakh question from Chhetri and Mary Kom, the time was up. The trio will be back with a new episode of on Monday (August 8).

Aamir recalls how Amitabh Bachchan got him on to Twitter

During one of the segments, Amitabh asked Aamir: "Are you on Twitter?" He replied: "I am on Twitter, thanks to Amitji. When I was shooting for 'Dhoom 3' with Abhishek Bachchan in London, he came over there. One day while we were having a conversation, Amitji asked me why I was not on Twitter and he said, 'Your fans want you to join Twitter.' Because Amitji asked me, I joined Twitter after two or three weeks, but I don't know what to post, so I just keep promoting my friend's movies." ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo: Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj's dancing skills win hearts

To this, Bachchan jokingly said: "You promote your friend's movies and not our 'KBC'." Responding to which, Aamir's replied: "KBC ko prachaar ki zarurat kya? (Where is the need to promote 'KBC'?)."

Meanwhile, KBC 14 will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The episodes will also be available on SonyLiv app.

Latest Entertainment News