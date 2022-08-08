Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, praises son Naga Chaitanya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAGARJUNA Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to smash all the box office records. While the moviegoers are waiting for its theatrical release on August 11, actor Nagarjuna took to his Twitter handle and reviewed Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, which also marks his son Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. The senior actor shared a picture with Aamir and Chaitanya, and described Laal Singh Chaddha as 'a breath of fresh air.'

Nagarjuna reviews 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

The actor said that it was wonderful to watch his son Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. A breath of fresh air! A film which goes more than surface deep. A film which stirs you from deep within!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and ponder!! It comes with a simple message saying love and innocence conquers all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and team, you just lift our spirits up!!"

Aamir Khan on doing Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Aamir Khan said Atul Kulkarni's brilliant adaptation of the classic Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' was what had inspired him to make 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office Advance Booking: Aamir Khan starrer is stronger

He told IANS, "Around 14 years ago, Atul Kulkarni, who is the writer of the adaptation, and I were talking one night. He asked me, 'What is your favourite film?', and I said 'Forrest Gump' is one of them. I named a few more also. But somehow, we got talking about this film and then the night got over. He went home and I forgot about it."

"Two weeks later, he called me up and said, I have written a screenplay for you. So, I said, 'But you don't write'. He replied, 'Yeah. But I have tried to write and I have written it.' I asked: 'In two weeks?' And he said, 'Yes'. He said, 'I have written an adaptation of 'Forest Gump'.'

"At first, I started laughing. 'Forrest Gump' is such a classic you don't want to even attempt a remake. Plus he's done it in only two weeks. And this is the first script he has written. So, I didn't take it very seriously. It was my folly actually that I didn't take it seriously. I didn't hear it until two years (had passed). The day I heard Atul's narration, I just fell in love with it."

"I found it so beautifully done. How can something like 'Forrest Gump', which is so deeply rooted in American culture be made in any other culture?, I could not understand. But Atul showed me how. It was Atul's adaptation that made me do it," Aamir added.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya opens up about shying away from Hindi films before Laal Singh Chaddha

About Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. It features Aamir in the role of a simple, kind man, played originally by Tom Hanks' 1994 iconic film. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh.

Latest Entertainment News