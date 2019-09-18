Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy surprise for Nick Jonas includes football game and kisses, check inside pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy surprise for Nick Jonas includes football game and kisses

Sizzling sensation Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas manage to win hearts every time they step out together. The actress celebrated Nick’s 27th birthday on September 16th and gave their fans enough reasons to fall in love with them even more. From surprising him with cake on the stage during Jonas Brothers’ performance to spending time with him, PeeCee made her husband’s day extra special by showering him with all her love and time.

American singer Nick Jonas took to his social media to thank his fans and family for all the birthday love. He also penned a long note in which he revealed how his birthday went and all the surprises his wife gave him. Nick revealed that his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra surprised him with a football match along with his close friends at the ‘one and only Soldier Field in Chicago.’ The singer looked super happy about it in the video.

He next revealed that he also played golf and later indulged in a celebration with included ‘pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars’ Nick Jonas ended his birthday on a high note as he played with his brothers Joe and Nick at a sold out stadium in Chicago where his fans showered him with more love. During the concert, PeeCee surprised him with a rose and the two lovebirds stole a kiss amid the loud cheer of the fans. Watch the video here-

Nick Jonas wrote, “I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes over the past couple of days. Means the world to have you all in my life. I’m endlessly grateful. Here’s to 27!” On the other hand, Priyanka had also shared a video for the love of her life on the occasion of his birthday. In the video, the actress combined together all their favorite moments and made it very special for Nick.

