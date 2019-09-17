Priyanka Chopra makes Nick Jonas dance on Ajay Devgn’s Hauli Hauli song, watch hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra makes Nick Jonas dance on Ajay Devgn’s Hauli Hauli song

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are easily the cutest lovebirds on the block. On the American singer’s 27th birthday on September 16th, PeeCee make sure that she makes everything extra special for him. From singing Happy Birthday on the stage during the Jonas Brother’s performance to posting a heartfelt video for him, the International star doubled the happiness in every way.

However, the cutest thing about Priyanka and Nick that has surfaced the internet is their dance video on Ajay Devgn’s Hauli Hauli song. Nick Jonas’ elder sister-in-law Danielle Jonas took to her social media t pour in her birthday wishes for the American singer and shared a video in which the two lovebirds can be seen dancing. Interestingly, in the video, PeeCee can be seen making Nick dance on Ajay Devgn’s song Hauli Hauli from the film De De Pyaar De. Check out the video here-

In the original song, Ajay Devgn featured with Rakul Preet Singh, Tanu as well as Jimmy Shergill. Watch the original song here-

Another video of Priyanka is going viral on the internet in which she can be seen singing Happy birthday for husband Nick Jonas on the stage where he was performing with his brother Joe and Kevin. Dressed in an all black outfit, PeeCee joins the Jonas Brothers on the stage along with the cake and rings into his 27th birthday. Watch the video here-

Not just celebrating the birthday on the stage. PeeCee also showered her love for Nick in a video that she shared online. She wrote, “The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas”

