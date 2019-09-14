Priyanka Chopra stuns in strapless Marchesa gown for The Sky Is Pink premiere at TIFF, check red carpet photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra stuns in strapless Marchesa gown

Priyanka Chopra stunned the masses as she walked the red carpet at Toronto Film Festival on Friday 13th. The actress was present there along with co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf as well as director Shonali Bose. The terrific team attended the premiere of their upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra, who lead the star cast at TIFF, left the hearts racing fast with her appearance at the red carpet. The actress flaunted her drool-worthy curves in a strapless Marchesa gown and paired her look with dark eyes and straight side parted hair. There is no denying that PeeCee always opts for an out of the box look for her red carpet appearances and this one surely looks like a winner.

Priyanka Chopra pictures on TIFF red carpet-

While Priyanka Chopra sizzled in black and white, her two co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf made a style statement in crisp suits. The two gentlemen looked handsome and posed for the pictures with their fans.

Director Shonali Bose was also a sight to behold at the premiere of The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto Film Festival. The filmmaker wore a pink saree and looked ravishing. As the director and the star cast finished watching the premiere of their movie, PeeCee as well as Shonali became emotional and hugged each other tightly. Their video has gone viral on the internet. Check out.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink also stars Zaira Wasim in an important role. PeeCee has both acted and is the producer of the film. Along with PeeCee, the film has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapoor. It will hit the theaters n October 11 in India.

