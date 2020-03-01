Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta wishes husband Gene Goodenough on 4th wedding anniversary: Love you to the moon and back

Preity Zinta may not be seen on the big screen that often anymore but she is pretty active on social media where we get to catch glimpses from her life. The actress keeps netizens clued into her life by sharing regular updates on social media. Like recently, on the occasion of her 4th wedding aniversary, Preity took to social media and shared a picture with her husband, Gene Goodenough celebrating their big day with her fans.

Preity on Saturday night took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of herself along with Gene. "Happy Anniversary my darling?? It's been 4 years and it still feels like yesterday. Love you to the moon and back. #Patiparmeshwar #leapyearanniversary #ting," she captioned the image.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. After the wedding, she keeps shuttling between Los Angeles and India. Gene Goodenough is reportedly a financial analyst.

On the work front, Preity Zinta is best-known for her performances in films such as Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Salaam Namaste, Krrish, Lakshya, Jaan-E-Mann, Dil Chahta Hai, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Mission Kashmir and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega among others. She was last seen in the 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page