Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALPZ Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her beautiful organic home garden

Actor Preity Zinta loves gardening, and her recent Instagram post is a proof of the same! On Friday, Preity posted a video of her picking fresh fruits from her organic home garden. "I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies," she wrote.

"Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden," she added.

Preity also asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes. "Thank you ma for making this possible . I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti t #organicgarden #gharkikheti #strawberries #ting," she added.

For the unversed, Preity is currently staying with her husband Gene Goodenough in the USA. Last month, Preity had taken time away from social media and returned with a picture with her friend. She shared the best way to come back after a digital detox is to engage in random throwback.

"Best way to come back after a digital detox -- a throwback picture from a few days ago when we went out to dinner after 18 months. The only thing constant in life is Change and here's to embracing it while trying to social distance #Ting," Preity wrote as caption.

On screen, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film, "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.