Pregnant Alia Bhatt with husband Ranbir Kapoor visits construction site of their new home; see pics, videos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome a newborn into their lives. The couple who tied the knot in April is expecting their first child together. On Tuesday, the much in love pair was snapped in Bandra where they came for the inspection of their new house construction. Alia looked like a breath of fresh air she stepped out in a floral loose shirt, paired with black pants. On the other hand, Ranbir looked dashing in a white t-shirt and blue denim. He also completed the look with a cap. A video from the construction site is going viral on social media platforms where Alia can be seen walking out of her car and going towards the construction site. She is joined by Ranbir and both the stars are seen discussing things with the interior designer on the top floor of the house.

Many netizens took to the comments section and showered their love on the couple. One of them wrote, "He shows his concern where it requires not like other who walk hand in hand for the media." Another said, "Ranbir is so protective for alia." A fan also commented, "So sweet how he holds her." "Ye lovely very beautiful dear. Best couple," said another.

Meanwhile, Alia announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year. The couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family at Vastu on April 14. Their wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. After keeping it an absolute secret, Alia had shared the pictures from her D-day on her Instagram.

Ranbir and Alia's upcoming films

On the professional front, both Alia and Ranbir were last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna in his kitty.

On the other hand, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. She also has the Hollywood film Heart of Stone which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon. The movie is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.

