Shriya Saran shares wholesome throwback wedding pictures with Andrei Koscheev | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIYASARAN Shriya Saran shares wholesome throwback wedding pics

Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian restauranteur Andrei Koscheev on March 19th, 2018. The couple have been head over heels in love since then and never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media. In January 2021, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl. However, they kept it a secret and it was only in October 2021 that they announced the birth of their daughter on social media. The couple got hitched in a big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur, and their wedding pictures stirred the internet. Now, Shriya has shared a new set of pictures from her wedding that look absolutely heartwarming.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a set of pictures wishing her parents on their birthday as they share the same date of birth. The first picture shows Shriya in her bridal look posing with her mother. The photo looks absolutely adorable. The second picture shows the actress hugging her parents, and the moment looks very emotional. The third picture shows the hearty father-daughter moment. The subsequent photos were a combination of their travel diaries, which looked amazing. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday @neerjasaran and papa . You are the bestest parents. Love you both."

Speaking of Shriya's bridal look, she looked stunning as the bride dressed in a traditional red silk saree and a green blouse with embroidery. Her bridal outfit was complemented with traditional jewellery For the big day, her Russian groom chose a classic kurta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen as the female lead in Chandru's directorial Kabzaa. She will play the role of Madhumathi in the film, alongside Kiccha Sudeep . The film is billed as an action entertainer. Besides this, she will also be seen as the leading lady opposite Ajay Devgn in the highly-anticipated film, Drishyam 2. The film is a sequel to the 2015 movie, Drishyam, and it is helmed by Abhishek Pathak. The shooting for the film has been completed.

